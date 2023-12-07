Thai banks speed up debt restructuring as assistance measures expire

The move comes amid concerns about rising household debt and the potential for increased defaults.

Krungthai Bank said it is now prioritising debt restructuring for vulnerable borrowers, especially those in the “special mention loan” (SML) category who are vulnerable to the Thai economy’s slowdown. Thailand’s economic growth has faltered this year amid slowing exports, disappointing tourist numbers, and falling investment.

SMLs show potential weaknesses but are not yet classified as non-performing. Vulnerable groups include small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and household debtors.

TMBThanachart Bank Plc (TTB) reports increased requests for debt assistance from retail customers, particularly those seeking urgent restructuring.

Most debtors seeking assistance come from the same groups that have already been aided by various measures and restructuring. Notable among them are customers struggling to repay vehicle loans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those with deteriorating credit quality.

National Credit Bureau data also shows non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 7.7% of the country’s 13.5-trillion-baht household debt – up 500 billion baht from the second quarter.

The expiry of assistance measures at year-end could spark a surge in debt restructuring requests surpassing 1 trillion baht.