FTI discusses impacts of high interest rates on the business sector

These issues are expected to be discussed at the joint private sector meeting of three institutions — the Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and the Thai Bankers' Association on January 10.

The interest rate issue needs to be viewed from two perspectives. From the standpoint of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) or the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which is responsible for overseeing the interest rate that currently stands at 2.5%, there might be reasons for an increase, the main one of which is the US government's quantitative easing (QE) measures, which inject money into the system by printing banknotes.

Moreover, there are also various economic stimulus measures resulting in significant spending by US citizens, despite some not actively working. This has led to high inflation, with which Thailand also has to contend.

Addressing the profits of financial institutions which have exceeded 220 billion baht, the FTI chairman noted that this is derived from the interest rates on loans, which generate relatively high income in tandem with the interest rates on deposits, which constitute comparatively low costs.