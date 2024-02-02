Upgrading digital infrastructure at the core of Krungsri’s plans

The budget will be divided into three equal allocations of 15 billion baht covering operational costs, digitisation, expansion and green transformation, Krungsri president and CEO Kenichi Yamato said at a media briefing on Thursday.

He explained that the investment is part of the bank's new Medium-Term Business Plan (MTBP) for 2024-2026 and will serve as the foundation of the bank's path with the ultimate goal of becoming the leading sustainable and regional bank.

“Our focus continues to be on adopting a customer-centric approach to deliver products and services through the enhancement of our digital and innovation capabilities,” he said, adding that to accomplish this, the 2024-2026 MTBP will prioritise three strategic goals: becoming a leading sustainable bank, driving regional leadership, and maintaining a leading position in its core business.

Noting the success of the previous MTBP, Yamato said that the bank will continue along the same path, but with greater caution, innovation, and professionalism, as well as meeting its clients' local contexts.