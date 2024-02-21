Economy not bad enough to warrant special MPC session, experts say

Any monetary changes will only actually be felt in the economy six months later due to policy lag, said Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra.

“At the last MPC meeting, the votes came in at 5:2. The two votes in favour of lower interest rates did leave the door open for the Bank of Thailand [BOT] to cut the interest rate in April or June.”

The BOT has kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.5%.

Burin Adulwattana, chief economist at Kasikorn, pointed out that the Thai economy has yet to descend into a crisis. There needs to be a genuine crisis for a special MPC meeting to be called, such as the Covid-19 crisis, Burin said.

“The BOT has to be independent. Calling a special meeting would make investors question its independence,” he said.