Financial experts champion green technologies for Thailand’s sustainable growth

Speaking on Tuesday, a day ahead of its special forum titled “Rethink Sustainability Strategy: Navigating Investment Opportunities Towards a Sustainable Future”, Hubert Keller from Lombard Odier said most countries have demonstrated a fundamental shift towards net zero.

He said investors must get ahead of the curve, with nature high on the agenda, as evidenced by the recent COP28, given its critical role in underpinning the global economy, food systems, and fighting climate change. Nature-powered economic systems, with their regenerative approach, have the potential to outperform modern economic systems.

“In rethinking the role of nature, our focus must now shift towards putting nature at the heart of climate action, towards a nature-positive economy,” he said.

He added that a transformation is taking place as investor demands, changing consumer behaviour, cheaper technologies, and new regulations become powerful drivers of a Circular, Lean, Inclusive, and Clean (CLIC) economy.

Citing the current transition period to the green industry, Keller advised Thai entrepreneurs not to pass up this opportunity to take action and transform themselves as soon as possible so the country can be one of the first preferred options for the new path of global supply chain.

While praising Thailand’s proactive policies to encourage environment, social, and governance (ESG) practices among businesses, he noted that the country urgently requires concrete regulations, verification systems, and clear actions from the entire industry, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, to truly transform into a green industry.