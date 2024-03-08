Gulf Energy to join hands with 3 Thai giants in bidding for a virtual bank licence

The Bank of Thailand has announced that it would hand out only three licences for virtual banks that would be allowed to offer financial services only via the digital channel.

Applications for licences can be submitted between March 20 and September 19. The central bank sees the move as a bid to enable people to access financial services and transition Thailand towards a digital economy.

Gulf said it was studying the feasibility of setting up a virtual bank with Krungthai Bank (KTB), Advanced Info Services (AIS) and PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR).