Despite expected drop in margin, Fitch optimistic on Thai banks

The credit ratings agency’s associate director of financial institutions, Jindarat Sirisithichote, told the audience that Thai banks were showing strong recovery due to lower credit costs and increased margins.

Jindarat said last year’s operating profit to risk-weighted assets ratio rose to 1.9% compared with 1.6% during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, thanks to improved business activity, higher interest rates and reduced credit cost requirements.

“Even though banks’ net interest margin is likely to drop with the interest rate cycle at its peak of 2.5%, the banks should still be benefiting from past rate rises this year,” she said.

She expects the upside momentum to continue this year, which should help banks build core capital buffers and alleviate pressures from asset quality risks.