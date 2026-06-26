The Next Frontier in Wealth Management: AI and the $124 Trillion Opportunity

AI for Clients

Fintech startup, Arta Finance, has raised $90 million and is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a licensed investment advisor.

SCB 10X recently conducted an interview with Arta Finance's Product Lead and Global Head of Investment Advisory. According to the interview, Arta operates a multi-agent architecture that supports various stages of the advisory process, from understanding client intent to portfolio construction and optimization. What distinguishes the company is its focus on building a compliance layer that governs what AI can say, what actions require additional controls, and where human oversight remains necessary.

Arta's approach reflects a broader ambition: making AI a meaningful part of the client experience itself.

Incumbent institutions are beginning to test similar ideas. In partnership with Google Cloud and DeepMind, Citi launched Citi Sky in 2026, an AI-powered advisory service designed directly for the bank's high-net-worth clients.

Together, these examples represent one of the most closely watched experiments in Wealth AI today: whether AI can become more than an advisor tool and evolve into a trusted interface for wealth management clients.

What Comes Next

Most firms today are using AI to help advisors work more effectively. A smaller group is experimenting with something more ambitious: making AI part of the client experience itself.

What is clear is that the next generation of wealth clients will have different expectations from the generations before them. They have grown up with digital-first services, immediate access to information, and increasingly personalized experiences.

For financial institutions, this raises a broader question than how to deploy AI. It raises the question of how wealth management itself should be delivered in the future.

Over the next two decades, an estimated $124 trillion will change hands. The firms that capture a meaningful share of that opportunity may not be those with the most advanced models. They may be those that best understand how the next generation wants to engage with their wealth.

AI has already arrived in wealth management. The competition now is over who earns the trust of the next generation of wealth holders.

Oravee Smithiphol is Tech Intelligence & Insights Manager at SCB 10X, where she tracks emerging AI developments across startups, enterprises, and financial services organizations worldwide.