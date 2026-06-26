The Next Frontier in Wealth Management: AI and the $124 Trillion Opportunity

The Largest Wealth Transfer in History Is Underway
Wealth is about to change hands on an unprecedented scale.
In the United States alone, Baby Boomers hold more than $75 trillion in assets. Industry estimates suggest that over the next two decades, approximately $124 trillion will be transferred to Generation X and Millennials. This is expected to be the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history.
The challenge for financial institutions is that these heirs behave very differently from the generations before them. They grew up with digital services that respond instantly, expect transparency by default, and do not necessarily want to sit across the table from an advisor in a private office.
This shift is creating pressure on the private banking industry, which has long been built around advisor-client relationships. It is no coincidence that advisory roles are often titled “Relationship Managers.”
According to a May 2026 survey of 50 financial institutions conducted by Evident Insights, Wealth AI applications are being adopted 50% faster than banks’ broader AI initiatives. In other words, financial institutions around the world are already investing heavily in this space.
Those investments are beginning to take very different forms.
Understanding the Wealth AI Landscape
Most activity today remains concentrated in advisor-focused applications. Banks are deploying AI to help relationship managers prepare client meetings, summarize research, automate administrative work, and improve productivity. At the same time, a growing number of AI-native firms are building tools that help advisors deliver more sophisticated planning and advice.
Emerging Models in Wealth AI
AI for Advisors
Companies such as Wealth.com and FP Alpha provide AI-powered tools for estate planning, tax analysis, insurance reviews, and other advisory workflows. Farther and Savvy Wealth have gone a step further by building wealth management businesses around AI-enabled operating models. In both cases, however, human advisors remain central to the client relationship.
The market response has been significant. Farther recently reported more than $23 billion in recruited assets, while Savvy Wealth has reported rapid growth in assets under management since 2024.
Their success suggests that much of today's Wealth AI investment is focused on helping advisors serve clients more efficiently and at greater scale.
AI for Clients
Fintech startup, Arta Finance, has raised $90 million and is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a licensed investment advisor.
SCB 10X recently conducted an interview with Arta Finance's Product Lead and Global Head of Investment Advisory. According to the interview, Arta operates a multi-agent architecture that supports various stages of the advisory process, from understanding client intent to portfolio construction and optimization. What distinguishes the company is its focus on building a compliance layer that governs what AI can say, what actions require additional controls, and where human oversight remains necessary.
Arta's approach reflects a broader ambition: making AI a meaningful part of the client experience itself.
Incumbent institutions are beginning to test similar ideas. In partnership with Google Cloud and DeepMind, Citi launched Citi Sky in 2026, an AI-powered advisory service designed directly for the bank's high-net-worth clients.
Together, these examples represent one of the most closely watched experiments in Wealth AI today: whether AI can become more than an advisor tool and evolve into a trusted interface for wealth management clients.
What Comes Next
Most firms today are using AI to help advisors work more effectively. A smaller group is experimenting with something more ambitious: making AI part of the client experience itself.
What is clear is that the next generation of wealth clients will have different expectations from the generations before them. They have grown up with digital-first services, immediate access to information, and increasingly personalized experiences.
For financial institutions, this raises a broader question than how to deploy AI. It raises the question of how wealth management itself should be delivered in the future.
Over the next two decades, an estimated $124 trillion will change hands. The firms that capture a meaningful share of that opportunity may not be those with the most advanced models. They may be those that best understand how the next generation wants to engage with their wealth.
AI has already arrived in wealth management. The competition now is over who earns the trust of the next generation of wealth holders.
Oravee Smithiphol is Tech Intelligence & Insights Manager at SCB 10X, where she tracks emerging AI developments across startups, enterprises, and financial services organizations worldwide.