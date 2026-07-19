Capital Illusion: Why the Stock Exchange of Thailand is Falling Behind its Regional Peers

While SET President Asadej Kongsiri celebrates short-term foreign inflows, deep structural rot and speculative volatility threaten Thailand’s OECD ambitions.

Speaking at the Nikkei Asia Forum APAC 2026 in Bangkok this week, Asadej Kongsiri, president of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) since late 2024, struck a decidedly triumphalist tone. He eagerly pointed to a 30 per cent surge in the benchmark index this year, heavily backstopped by a net foreign fund inflow approaching $2 billion USD.

To Asadej, the catalyst was clear: a sudden wave of political optimism following the February election, which signalled a stable, pro-business coalition. "Action speaks louder than words," Asadej declared, arguing that global investors are finally witnessing the activation of long-delayed state economic policies.

Yet, for seasoned financial analysts and economists watching from the sidelines, Asadej’s commitments feel less like a sustainable economic awakening and more like a carefully manicured public relations exercise.

Look past the immediate euphoria of hot money flowing into Bangkok, and a far more troubling reality emerges. The SET, once a dominant regional powerhouse, is quietly suffocating under the weight of systemic structural deficiencies, inadequate regulatory enforcement, and a culture that prioritises short-term speculation over long-term value investing.

As Thailand aggressively pushes its formal bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the structural vulnerabilities of its capital market are being dragged into the harsh light of global scrutiny.