Sat, August 13, 2022

business

Siam Piwat introduces waste-to-VIZ Coin conversion program, featuring various privileges for eco-conscious customers on ONESIAM Application

Bangkok (August 1, 2022) – Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., is building on the success of its Recycle Collection Center, Thailand’s first waste segregation point in the inner city, by introducing a new waste-to-VIZ Coin conversion program on ONESIAM Application.

The program allows customers to convert waste into VIZ Coins, which can be redeemed for various shopping privileges via ONESIAM application, managed by Velocity Co., Ltd. (a company in Siam Piwat Group).

Ms. Naratipe Ruttapradid, Chief Operating Officer of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “Since its launch, the Drive-Thru Recycle Collection Center, which is the first of its kind in Thailand, has garnered tremendous attention among eco-friendly people who share Siam Piwat’s view towards waste management and the significance of systemic waste separation across the value chain. This environmental project is open to everyone who wishes to make a positive contribution to society and the planet. To continue our efforts to promote eco-consciousness this year, we are introducing a program where customers can drop recyclable waste with us and convert them into VIZ Coins via ONESIAM Application. The goal is to encourage everyone to take part in reducing, sorting, and recycling waste to maximize its value, which will ultimately lead to a behavioral shift, eco-conscious consumption of resources, greater awareness in the value of waste, and a more widespread practice of waste separation.”

The Recycle Collection Center (RCC) is part of Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste Project, which seeks to advance closed-loop waste management in accordance with circular economy principles and places emphasis on systemic waste management across the value chain. Siam Piwat has installed two drive-thru waste collection points at Siam Paragon, namely at the tour bus parking lot on G Floor outside the north wing, and Exit 4 on G Floor (near Bangkok Bank). Customers and the general public are invited to drop off clean and sorted waste at these locations so that it can be recycled into raw materials and upcycled into products for sale at Ecotopia in Siam Discovery.

To celebrate the 1st anniversary of the project, Siam Piwat, in collaboration with Unilever Thai Group of Companies, Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Tetra Pak (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and its partners, will be awarding VIZ Coins to participants from August 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The details are as follows:

1) Participants can drop off clean and sorted waste at the drive-thru collection point at the tour bus parking lot (at the back of Siam Paragon) daily from 9.30am to 5pm. 

2) To join this program, participants are required to download ONESIAM Application in order to receive and collect VIZ Coins. The conditions for receiving VIZ Coins are as follows: 

  • The first 1,000 first-time participants who drop off waste at the Recycle Collection Center between August 1-31, 2022 will receive 20 VIZ Coins.
  • Participants who drop off waste at the Recycle Collection Center, including those under the item above, will receive VIZ Coins based on the criteria below when they scan the QR code at the drop-off point. (If the decimal of the weight exceeds 0.8 kilograms, it will be rounded up to 1 kilogram.) 

VIZ Coin conversion based on waste type and weight

1. Paper (1 kilogram = 3 VIZ Coins)
e.g. newspapers, cardboard, magazines, brochures

2. Glass (1 kilogram = 1 VIZ Coin)
e.g. glass bottles, glass panes

3. Hard plastic (1 kilogram = 1 VIZ Coin)
e.g. PVC pipes, milk containers, shampoo and conditioner bottles, soap dispensers, laundry detergent and fabric softener bottles

4. Aluminum (1 kilogram= 30 VIZ Coins)
e.g. soda cans, milk cans, coffee cans, tin cans for canned fish, aluminum lids

5. Stretchy plastic (1 kilogram = 1 VIZ Coin)
e.g. stretchy plastic bags, shopping bags, plastic envelopes, bubble wraps, resealable bags, zip lock bags, cling films, bread bags, sugar bags, plastic ice bags 

6. Multilayer plastic (1 kilogram = 1 VIZ Coin)
e.g. snack pouches, dish soap refill pouches, laundry detergent pouches, fabric softener pouches, instant coffee packets

7. Clear plastic (1 kilogram = 5 VIZ Coins)
e.g. water bottles, beverage bottles, clear dish soap bottles

8. Cartons (1 kilogram = 1 VIZ Coin)
e.g. milk cartons, juice boxes, or coconut milk cartons

*Remarks:
-    This program aims to promote and raise awareness of waste segregation and management among the public only and is not engaged in for any profit. Siam Piwat reserves the right to change the VIZ Coin exchange criteria as appropriate. The Company’s decision is final.
-    Orphan plastic, or non-recyclable post-consumer plastic, cannot be exchanged for VIZ Coins. 

Siam Piwat Company Limited (“Company”), as the organizer of Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste Project (“Project”), is required to collect and use your personal data, namely your full name and your phone number, in order to:

(1)    Register your participation in the project and authenticate your identity; 
(2)    Transfer VIZ Coins to you in accordance with the project’s terms and conditions; and 
(3)    Communicate with you and inform you of the details of the project 

You can read further information about the collection, use, and disclosure of your personal data in accordance with the Company’s privacy policy by scanning the QR code below.

Published : August 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
