Siam Piwat introduces waste-to-VIZ Coin conversion program, featuring various privileges for eco-conscious customers on ONESIAM Application

The Recycle Collection Center (RCC) is part of Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste Project, which seeks to advance closed-loop waste management in accordance with circular economy principles and places emphasis on systemic waste management across the value chain. Siam Piwat has installed two drive-thru waste collection points at Siam Paragon, namely at the tour bus parking lot on G Floor outside the north wing, and Exit 4 on G Floor (near Bangkok Bank). Customers and the general public are invited to drop off clean and sorted waste at these locations so that it can be recycled into raw materials and upcycled into products for sale at Ecotopia in Siam Discovery.

To celebrate the 1st anniversary of the project, Siam Piwat, in collaboration with Unilever Thai Group of Companies, Kao Industrial (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Tetra Pak (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and its partners, will be awarding VIZ Coins to participants from August 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The details are as follows:

1) Participants can drop off clean and sorted waste at the drive-thru collection point at the tour bus parking lot (at the back of Siam Paragon) daily from 9.30am to 5pm.

2) To join this program, participants are required to download ONESIAM Application in order to receive and collect VIZ Coins. The conditions for receiving VIZ Coins are as follows: