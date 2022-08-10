Thu, August 18, 2022

business

Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list 2022

Forbes Asia announced its 2022 Best Under A Billion list, which recognizes 200 top-performing publicly listed small and midsized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under US$1 billion. 

As Covid-19 restrictions ease across the Asia-Pacific and people adapt to the new normal, this year's annual Best Under A Billion list highlights the shift to discretionary spending.

The post-pandemic return to daily life has benefitted apparel makers, mall operators, restaurants, consumer electronics and entertainment companies, among others.
 
This year's Best Under A Billion list sees 200 companies selected from a universe of 20,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above $10 million and below $1 billion.

Of note, the list features companies from across the region, spanning industries such as semiconductors, software and services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and manufacturing.
 
Reflecting their resiliency in a fast-changing environment, 75 companies returned to the list from the prior year. Notably, Taiwan's Aspeed Technology has made Best Under A Billion for nine consecutive years.
 

 

The full Best Under A Billion list can be found at www.forbes.com/bub and in the August issue of Forbes Asia.
 

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

GULF successfully issues THB 35 billion debentures

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Baht might fluctuate, weaken on gold purchases, share sales: market strategist

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Banpu firmly focused on green energy as net profit soars in first half

Published : Aug 17, 2022

Covid-19 paves way for rapid growth of cloud computing

Published : Aug 17, 2022

Published : August 10, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Legendary actor Sombat Metanee passes away at 85

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Commerce Ministry groomed over 36,000 CEOs from Gen Z: Jurin

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Motorcycle taxis accelerate protest against GrabBike services

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Headache in Malaysia’s Johor Baru over paracetamol shortage

Published : Aug 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.