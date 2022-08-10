Forbes Asia's Best Under A Billion list 2022

As Covid-19 restrictions ease across the Asia-Pacific and people adapt to the new normal, this year's annual Best Under A Billion list highlights the shift to discretionary spending.

The post-pandemic return to daily life has benefitted apparel makers, mall operators, restaurants, consumer electronics and entertainment companies, among others.



This year's Best Under A Billion list sees 200 companies selected from a universe of 20,000 publicly traded companies in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above $10 million and below $1 billion.

Of note, the list features companies from across the region, spanning industries such as semiconductors, software and services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and manufacturing.



Reflecting their resiliency in a fast-changing environment, 75 companies returned to the list from the prior year. Notably, Taiwan's Aspeed Technology has made Best Under A Billion for nine consecutive years.





