Singha unveils a new "Singha Red Lemon Soda" flavor, packing the sweet and sour taste with no sugar for health lovers

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., reveals that Singha Lemon Soda is a product born from Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi policy for new products which need to suit the market trends and consumers' needs. The unique flavor will build on two existing products' success, Singha Lemon Soda and Singha Yuzu Lemon Soda; both contain richness in taste with no sugar and calories for health-loving consumers who seek refreshing drinks.

The new "Singha Red Lemon Soda" will shake the beverage market with its true lemon zest and Singha's sweet and sour combination with no sugar and calories, suited for consumers who are looking for great products for their health, available at their convenience in the can packaging that they can take with anywhere, anytime.



