Fri, August 26, 2022

Singha unveils a new "Singha Red Lemon Soda" flavor, packing the sweet and sour taste with no sugar for health lovers

Singha unveils the new "Singha Red Lemon Soda," exciting the beverage market for the year's second half. The unique flavor comes with freshness and zesty lemon flavor combined with Singha soda's signature fizziness and no sugar or calories for health lovers.

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., reveals that Singha Lemon Soda is a product born from Mr. Bhurit Bhirombhakdi policy for new products which need to suit the market trends and consumers' needs. The unique flavor will build on two existing products' success, Singha Lemon Soda and Singha Yuzu Lemon Soda; both contain richness in taste with no sugar and calories for health-loving consumers who seek refreshing drinks.

The new "Singha Red Lemon Soda" will shake the beverage market with its true lemon zest and Singha's sweet and sour combination with no sugar and calories, suited for consumers who are looking for great products for their health, available at their convenience in the can packaging that they can take with anywhere, anytime.

The "Singha Red Lemon Soda" comes in a sparkling red 330 ml. can, retailing at 16 Baht and available now at 7-Eleven and will be available in modern and traditional trade this September.

"Singha Red Lemon Soda" will provide a refreshing option for consumers and grow Singha Lemon Soda's portfolio to a goal of 45 million liters in 2022, compared to its 28 million liters sold in 2021, worth over 1.357 billion Baht in the carbonated can drinks which values over 13.172 billion Baht.

Nation Thailnad
