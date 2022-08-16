Thai Leaf taps US experts as Thailand eyes billion-dollar hemp market

Thai Leaf's CEO Yingyos Charubusapayon told a press conference on Tuesday that legalisation of hemp at the beginning of 2021 had piqued interest among investors and various industries, creating continuous new demand and supply.

Aiming to be a one-stop service for high-quality hemp products, Thai Leaf has joined hands with local property developer Origin, CannaPharma of Canada, Singapore’s Eralian Capital and Cornell University in the United States.

The partnerships would ensure the quality of the company's hemp products from seed strains to CBD oil, Yingyos said.

Thai Leaf is currently collaborating with Cornell University researchers to improve its own hemp strain as a unique variety that can only be grown in Thailand.

