AIS turning U-tapao into ‘smart airport’ with face-recognition tech

The construction of Terminal 3 is being conducted in collaboration with Thailand’s largest mobile services operator, Advanced Info Service (AIS).

AIS senior executive Saran Phaloprakarn said the goal was to turn U-Tapao, which is run by the Royal Thai Navy, into a modern commercial airport.

U-Tapao will become the third commercial airport serving Bangkok after Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang. A high-speed train route will link all three airports and the Eastern Economic Corridor development zone.

Currently, U-Tapao serves mainly foreign tourists visiting the resort city of Pattaya on the eastern seaboard.

AIS signed a memorandum of understanding with the airport on August 10, extending their collaboration on digital tech adoption.