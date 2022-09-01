PTTEP selling off its operations in Brazil

The company on Thursday reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand that its overseas-based subsidiaries, PTTEP Netherlands Holding Coöperatie UA and PTTEP Brazil Investment BV, on Wednesday signed an agreement to sell all PTTEP investments and transfer all its obligations in PTTEP Brazil Investments in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Limitada (PTTEP BL), which is registered in Brazil, to Ubuntu Engenharia e Serviços Ltda.

The sale is expected to be completed within this year.

PTTEP is a subsidiary of Thailand’s state-owned oil and petroleum giant PTT Plc.