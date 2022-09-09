Inflation equals fewer tourists and lower spending, say Thai hoteliers

Meanwhile, operators of MICE (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions) have been handed a tax break to stimulate events organisation in Thailand.

Moreover, the new Long-Term Resident Visa (10 years) available from September 1 will lure more high-spending foreigners.

Meanwhile, airlines are opening routes again after Covid-19, especially from Asean countries, Northeast Asia, and South Asia.

However, Thai hotel operators are facing rising food and energy costs while the minimum wage increase would also affect costs and profits, Marisa said.

Hotels’ revenue in August was still low compared with pre-Covid times though it had improved since July when the country full reopened, she added.

The occupancy rate in August was around 47.5 per cent, up 2.5 per cent from July, after the Thailand Pass system was scrapped and the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) scheme extended.

Most tourists are still Thai but foreign arrivals, especially from the Middle East and elsewhere in Asia, are increasing.

Hotel occupancy is rising in every region except the South and East, Marisa said.

“THA forecasts the occupancy rate in September will be around 40 to 45 per cent,” she said, adding that this figure could be higher if more foreign tourists arrive.

Meanwhile, the hotel employment rate has increased to 75.2 per cent of pre-Covid levels. However, it would take time to train new staff for the arrival of tourists in the fourth-quarter high season, she said.