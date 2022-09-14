Bangchak gets major earnings boost from Norway venture as fuel prices soar

BCP president and CEO Chaiwat Kovavisarach said OKEA is an important flagship for BCP to achieve its long-term strategy on energy security.

He added that OKEA has witnessed constant growth in the first half of this year, boosted by rising global fuel prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and increasing global demand.

"In the first half of this year, OKEA recorded 10.23 billion baht revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas, up 148 per cent from 4.13 billion baht in the previous year," he explained.

Chaiwat, who is also OKEA chairman, said BCP is paying attention to maintaining the balance of fossil fuels and renewable energy as natural gas and oil will continue to be the world's crucial source of energy for many decades.

He said the role that renewable energy will play in people's lives will depend on the development of renewable energy storage systems.

"BCP is placing high emphasis on balancing the energy trilemma — energy security, energy affordability, and environmental sustainability," he said.

He added that BCP will draw experience and skills from its investment in Norway as a model to expand investments in the exploration and production business to strengthen organisational stability throughout the supply chain.