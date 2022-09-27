Siam Piwat showcases ECOTOPIA, Thailand’s first eco-lifestyle multi-brand store, at Sustainability Expo 2022

Ms. Usara Yongpiyakul, Chief Executive Officer – Retail Business Group, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated that “ECOTOPIA is a brand that has been developed in order to cultivate eco-consciousness in everyday life and encourage environmental revitalization. It has become a platform that revolutionizes the retail industry by creating a new business ecosystem that brings together nature lovers and an eco-community that unites them in an effort to change the world for the better. ECOTOPIA has also been ranked among the top 20 best retail stores in Asia by Inside Retail, Asia’s leading retail media, marking another successful step forward for Siam Piwat in its efforts to its advance sustainability business.”

The design and presentation of the ECOTOPIA booth also reflected Siam Piwat’s commitment to sustainability, as the components could be disassembled for further use.

You can visit ECOTOPIA by Siam Piwat both at the showcase booth in Exhibition Hall 3 on G Floor in the Better Living Zone and at the Marketplace Booth on LG Floor in the Marketplace Zone at the Sustainability Expo 2022, held on September 26 – October 2, 2022 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. A variety of activities await all visitors every day at the booth in the exhibition zone, including a photo corner and workshops held in collaboration with ECOTOPIA’s co-creators who are eco-curators, where you can learn how to color the sky with soft pastels with Friend & Forest and ENVIRONMAN, join “Uncle Ree” or Charee Boonyavinij for a workshop on how to grow vegetables for health and the environment, or take part in a workshop for nature-loving ladies hosted by Cleo in collaboration with Ali, a brand of chemical-free organic cleaning products.

The first 1,000 visitors to the ECOTOPIA booth in the Marketplace Zone will also receive an exclusive gift — vegetable seeds from Uncle Ree Farm, and will be eligible for special promotions and discounts.

