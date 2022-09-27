Siam Piwat showcases ECOTOPIA, Thailand’s first eco-lifestyle multi-brand store, at Sustainability Expo 2022
Positioned as a model of value co-creation, the store highlights Siam Piwat’s capabilities as an organization of sustainability
Bangkok (September 26, 2022) – Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-class projects such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, a joint owner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, has reaffirmed its business philosophy of creating sustainable and mutual growth at the Sustainability Expo 2022 (SX2022), Southeast Asia’s largest sustainability event. At the expo, Siam Piwat set up a booth that encapsulated the essence ECOTOPIA – Thailand’s first and largest eco-lifestyle multi-brand store, reflecting its business tenet of creating shared value to foster sustainable growth for all and create net positive impacts for society, the environment, and the country.
As a pioneer introducing novelty for a better world, Siam Piwat has opened ECOTOPIA since 2017 to create Asia’s leading eco-lifestyle destination that offers environmental-friendly and well-being products for eco-conscious consumers. It has collaborated with 12 eco-co-creators and more than 300 brands of small entrepreneurs to curate more than 100,000 eco-friendly items available at more than 1,000 square meters, the third floor, Siam Discovery.
Ms. Narathip Rattapradit, Chief Operating Officer, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said, “The Sustainability Expo 2022, which was held under the theme of sufficiency and sustainability for the world, marked a major collaboration of Thailand’s leading organizations to create Good Balance, Better World, which shared the same business approach as Siam Piwat. It also presented an excellent opportunity for Siam Piwat to present a model of brand development that produced tangible sustainability outcomes. Over the course of 63 years, all projects developed by Siam Piwat have focused on creating shared value and net positive impacts for society and the country.
Siam Piwat has driven its business with the concept of sustainability, as can be seen in various projects, such as Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste, which seeks to achieve closed-loop waste management in accordance with circular economy principles, as well as the launch of Thailand’s first-ever drive-thru drop-off points for cleaned used packaging, which not only promotes waste separation but also helps to systematically bring waste into the management process, so that it can be recycled into raw materials or upcycled for other uses, thus contributing to the restoration of environmental balance.
Ms. Usara Yongpiyakul, Chief Executive Officer – Retail Business Group, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated that “ECOTOPIA is a brand that has been developed in order to cultivate eco-consciousness in everyday life and encourage environmental revitalization. It has become a platform that revolutionizes the retail industry by creating a new business ecosystem that brings together nature lovers and an eco-community that unites them in an effort to change the world for the better. ECOTOPIA has also been ranked among the top 20 best retail stores in Asia by Inside Retail, Asia’s leading retail media, marking another successful step forward for Siam Piwat in its efforts to its advance sustainability business.”
The design and presentation of the ECOTOPIA booth also reflected Siam Piwat’s commitment to sustainability, as the components could be disassembled for further use.
You can visit ECOTOPIA by Siam Piwat both at the showcase booth in Exhibition Hall 3 on G Floor in the Better Living Zone and at the Marketplace Booth on LG Floor in the Marketplace Zone at the Sustainability Expo 2022, held on September 26 – October 2, 2022 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. A variety of activities await all visitors every day at the booth in the exhibition zone, including a photo corner and workshops held in collaboration with ECOTOPIA’s co-creators who are eco-curators, where you can learn how to color the sky with soft pastels with Friend & Forest and ENVIRONMAN, join “Uncle Ree” or Charee Boonyavinij for a workshop on how to grow vegetables for health and the environment, or take part in a workshop for nature-loving ladies hosted by Cleo in collaboration with Ali, a brand of chemical-free organic cleaning products.
The first 1,000 visitors to the ECOTOPIA booth in the Marketplace Zone will also receive an exclusive gift — vegetable seeds from Uncle Ree Farm, and will be eligible for special promotions and discounts.
For more information about activities, please visit: Facebook: ECOTOPIA and Sustainability Expo or www.sustainabilityexpo.com