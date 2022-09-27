BTSC loses case over cancellation of Orange Line bidding

The changes were made after lengthy discussions among the committee and were not dictated by the governor, the court said.

It found that the plaintiff failed to provide convincing evidence that defendants cancelled bidding to benefit a private firm or had committed any malfeasance. The court also dismissed the plaintiff’s accusation that the defendants had discriminated against and persecuted BTSC.

The Orange Line project will run 35.9 kilometres from Min Buri in eastern Bangkok to Bang Khunon in the west.

The eastern section from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Min Buri is under construction and will stretch 22.5km with 17 stations, 10 of them underground.

The western section from Thailand Cultural Centre to Bang Khunnon will run for 13.4km with 11 underground stations.

The MRTA cancelled the first bid process on February 3 last year on grounds that it needed to change the bid criteria to prioritise technical data. Bids had already been put in by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), and a consortium of BTSC, Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction and RATCH Group.

The second bid process was held on July 27 with two participants – the BEM and Italian-Thai Development Group. BEM won the contract by meeting technological requirements and offering the lowest price.