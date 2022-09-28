Japan’s Muji coming out with quality items to meet Thai consumer needs
Japanese product distributor Muji Retail (Thailand) is developing a variety of quality products to meet Thai needs, the company’s managing director said on Wednesday.
Akihiro Kamogari said the firm had witnessed Thailand’s potential for business expansion as many of its products have been snapped up by Thais.
He said consumers were most interested in Muji’s line of clothing, followed by household utensils and food.
“The company has seen an increase in revenue this year, thanks to a recovery of purchasing power by both domestic and international consumers,” he noted.
Kamogari explained that more than 60 per cent of Muji’s customers are women. He said its customer groups according to demand ranged from 25-34 years, 35-44 and 45-54, respectively.
“Muji now plans to expand its customer base to a new generation of people, especially first jobbers and the working group aged between 25 and 34, as well as the middle-aged group and students aged 18-24,” he reported.
Furthermore, Muji is going in for more marketing activities to penetrate the men’s market segment, Kamogari said.
Muji opened its 26th branch at The EmQuartier department store in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Kamogari said the company planned to open an additional 8-10 branches by next year.
“We hope The EmQuartier branch will be a model for Muji’s business expansion in Thailand,” he added.
Muji The EmQuartier – considered the company’s third largest branch in Bangkok after those in Samyan Mitrtown and Central Chidlom – is spread across an area of 1,500 square metres and sports more than 3,000 items on sale.
Apart from a variety of apparel, household utensils and furniture, the branch features an expanded Muji Coffee Corner, where various types of food and desserts are served.
It also has something called a “Normal Shop”, where organic products for daily life are available under Muji’s zero-waste concept for a green lifestyle and to reflect brand sustainability in its business operations.
For more information, visit the firm’s Facebook page Muji Thailand or its Instagram account Muji_Thailand.