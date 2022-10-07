Customer experience key factor in determining subscriber growth for telecom providers, study finds

The joint study was conducted by Infobip, a leading omnichannel communications platform provider, and Kantar about what telecom subscribers want.

The objective is to understand what telecom subscribers want and, in turn, what telecoms around the world can do to improve their customer experience.

More than 3,000 telecom subscribers aged 18 to 69 in 15 countries worldwide participated in the study.

The findings disclosed that 53 per cent of subscribers switch operators due to poor customer service. Therefore, telecoms face challenges in becoming more customer-centric and communicating with subscribers through multiple channels in a unified manner.

Meanwhile, the top reason that respondents cited for switching telecom operators is too long to resolve their issue (48 per cent), followed by the need to contact the provider multiple times regarding the same issue (45 per cent), long waiting time to contact customer support (36 per cent), and getting transferred between agents and repeating their issues (35 per cent).