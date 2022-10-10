BDMS and Minor Hotels join hands to prepare for expected rapid growth in wellness tourism

Minor International Plc chairman William E Heinecke expressed confidence in Thailand's medical and wellness tourism's exponential growth.

He emphasised that this type of tourism is a global mega-trend. According to McKensy, the overall value of wellness tourism is US$1.5 trillion. It is expected to grow by 5-10 per cent per year from now on.

According to a recent research, “The Global Wellness Economy: Looking beyond COVID-19”, conducted by the Global Wellness Institute GWI), the growth of global wellness tourism is expected to be worth $7 trillion by 2025. Thailand will be the third country to be spotlighted on GWI’s “Geography of Wellness” microsite.

"The Covid-19 pandemic raised an alarm for health-conscious people as well as tourists. More consumers became more interested in preventive measures and in incorporating wellness into their lifestyles. Hence wellness tourists spent more time and more money per trip than the typical domestic tourist,” said Heinecke.

He insisted that Minor Hotels already recognises the increasing importance of wellness tourism or health tourism. Therefore, this is the right time for the collaboration between BDMS Wellness Clinic and Minor Hotels in launching BDMS Wellness Clinic Retreat at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort.

"I hope that this kind of collaboration will provide a new combination model for tourism business. We do have a plan to join BDMS to open this kind of centre in Phuket in the future," said Heinecke.

