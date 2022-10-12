Pioneering Thai medical cannabis, hemp company nurtures global ambitions

He said that the company plans to sell facial care products under the brand “CannBE”, both through the brand’s online platforms, such as Facebook, IG, Line, or TikTok, and through distributors.

He added that 88 Cannatek's marketing strategy is to gain a 40 per cent domestic market share and a 60 per cent export market share in raw material, hemp flower-derived CBD oil, and products such as cosmetics, herbs, and dietary supplements.

Customers from 7-8 countries, including New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, and Turkey, have contacted the company to purchase all of these products.

"We may begin to see the revenue from selling hemp flowers and seeds to the contract farming companies, but we aim higher. We have started soliciting funds for phase 2 expansion through Sinwattana Crowdfunding, a platform that has been licensed by the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand," said Pornpaist.

He estimated that by 2023 the company would have a revenue of one billion of baht from more than 1.2 million units of products that would gradually be launched onto the market in the fourth quarter of this year.

Aside from the product launch, 88 Cannatek will continue to plant 300,000 hemp seeds in 2023, up from 100,000 hemp seeds in 2022. Around 20 per cent of the hemp seeds will be planted in the company farm's indoor green house, while the remainder will be distributed to its contact farming, which is already certified by global standards.

He noted that according to a Krungsri Bank report, cannabis and hemp have long been used for medicinal and commercial purposes around the world. It is estimated that the market size is currently 800 billion baht and would grow to 1.3 trillion baht by 2025. The Thai market for hemp alone is expected to increase from 600 million baht today to 50 billion baht in 2025.

He said that hemp and cannabis would be widely used throughout the world, so it is time for the company to develop their technology for growing and extracting these new economic crops, as well as educate the public about the true benefits of hemp and cannabis.

