Lawyer targets TCC chief, ex-NBTC member over 'leaks' on Thailand's True-Dtac merger

The lawyer said NBTC had last week deferred its decision on the merger to October 20, pending a report from the foreign adviser, SCF Associates Ltd.

However, he claimed, Saree had got her hands on the classified report and published it on her Facebook page.

He said the NBTC chief later told reporters he did not know how Saree had obtained the document.

Trairong also mentioned that Dr Pirongrong Ramasoota was part of the NBTC public relations team, but stopped short of making allegations.

“Both the 14 conditions and SCF Associates’ study are confidential and still pending deliberation by the NBTC,” he said.

Trairong advised NBTC to guard all secret documents and prevent them from being leaked ahead of official announcements. He added that leaking confidential government information violates the Criminal Code’s Articles 83, 86 and 164, while distorting information violates Article 14 of the Computer Crimes Act.

“I don’t know how the two got the confidential information, but they have done it repeatedly,” he said.

Early last month, Trairong also filed a complaint of malfeasance and nonfeasance with the National Anti-Corruption Commission against Napat Winitchaikul, a member of the panel monitoring NBTC.

He alleged that Napat’s behaviour had caused damage to the state because he acted beyond his authority as a member and former chair of the NBTC monitoring panel.

The complaint cited an incident in which Napat wore a shirt with the panel’s logo while submitting a letter to the NBTC to oppose the merger.

Trairong said this action caused the public to believe that the monitoring panel was opposed to the merger when the panel had made no decisions on the issue.