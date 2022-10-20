THAI’s revised rehabilitation plan set for take-off after Bankruptcy Court nod

The court verdict came after most creditors of the financially troubled airline endorsed the revised plan, according to a THAI source.

At their recent meeting, 78.6 per cent of the creditors, including the Finance Ministry, voted to support THAI’s revised rehabilitation plan in the hopes that a quick recovery would make it possible for the airline to resume stock market trading by 2025, the source said.

THAI will next hire a financial adviser company to prepare for debt-to-equity swaps and a capital increase involving existing creditors and shareholders.