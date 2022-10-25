SCGP unveils expansion strategy focused on mergers & partnerships

The strategy is part of the company's effort to maintain growth after recording earnings of 112,559 billion baht in the first three quarters, a 26-per-cent rise from the same period last year.

The company’s continuous growth was the result of mergers and partnerships (M&A) in high-potential businesses, as well as chain integration to boost performance, CEO Wichan Jitpukdee told a press conference at SCGP headquarters on Tuesday.

M&A would therefore remain ACGP’s primary strategy for expansion in coming years, he said.

He added that as well as collaborating with innovative packaging solution firms, SCGP is looking to tap recycling companies, whether new or existing, to help drive long-term growth.

The firm recently completed M&P deals with Peute Recycling BV (Peute), a packaging material recycling company in the Netherlands, and Jordan Trading Inc (Jordan) of the US.

Wichan said that the collaborations with Jordan and Peute would hasten expansion of SCGP's international packaging recycling network.