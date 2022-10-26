Thai corporates investing THB300m in 5G pro hub to promote e-sports and digital tech

The space is also intended to encourage and educate the country's young generation about digital technology.

Kantana will be in charge of running the hub, while True will support digital technology devices and equipment, including the 5G network, and Siam Piwat Group will provide the location and oversee the hub's decoration and maintenance.

Each party will contribute around 100 million baht, for a total of 300 million baht, to run the hub for three years.

Piroon Paireepairit, strategy committee and head of working group 5G, True Corporation, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the fund includes a budget for holding events, such as e-sport tournaments during this time period.

"This area is expected to be a one-stop shop for e-sports, with space for large tournaments and a community that caters to the needs of both amateurs and professionals. It will also be a new world in which new generation people will be able to use cutting-edge technology to endlessly expand their future skills," said Piroon.

He insisted that the "True 5G Pro Hub" will accommodate the needs of the three new generation lifestyles of gamers and e-sports participants, Generation Z lifestyles, and future skills.