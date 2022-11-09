The Nation and VGI team up to bring "APEC Updates" to BTS screens
The Nation, a leading English-language media, and VGI Public Company Limited, the leader of Offline-To-Online Solutions media, have joined forces to produce news updates in English to support the upcoming Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC 2022 Thailand), hosted in Bangkok.
The news service will start on Wednesday 9 via screens on BTS Skytrain. It is considered another crucial step for The Nation and VGI to provide modern news services to meet the needs of city life and to benefit passengers travelling by BTS.
APEC 2022 Thailand has been promoted to educate the public throughout the year 2022. The summit will take place from November 18-19.
Thailand previously hosted Apec in 1992 and 2003. This year the Thai government and related agencies want the public to know the background of the important event and the importance of APEC as being involved in various aspects to influence people's lives?
The Nation is a major English language media of Thailand, has served to provide information about Thailand to the world community for over five decades.
The media outlet has been well recognized for its quality, the variety of news coverage, and impartiality. The Nation has realized the importance of APEC Summit and believed in the opportunity with VGI in expanding media and news services in English language to multiple channels, said Adisak Limparungpatanakit, consultant of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited
"This cooperation will help BTS passengers to receive news about the APEC meeting in English language, especially those who mainly speak English and passengers who are interested in the latest news. They will benefit greatly from "APEC Updates", said Adisak.
VGI, as the country's leading advertising platform on BTS Skytrain, has a mission to build a sustainable business with concerns about all stakeholders as well as society and related parties.
We recognize the importance of access to information for the public sector. The fact that Thailand hosts the APEC 2022 meeting this time is an important agenda that people should be informed of. The company therefore directly supports the media space for professional media with expertise in this field, such as The Nation, to let the city people receive updated information from the important national agenda this time, said
Nelson Leung, CEO of VGI Plc.
“English is another important language of communication for Thai people. Providing a channel for BTS passengers to learn and use English in daily life through various media of VGI with information that is of interest is another channel that helps consumers to learn, and it benefits the society.
This collaboration with The Nation is met with our goal to help push the use of English into their daily lives while providing people with relevant news and information,” added Nelson.
