The Nation and VGI team up to bring "APEC Updates" to BTS screens

The news service will start on Wednesday 9 via screens on BTS Skytrain. It is considered another crucial step for The Nation and VGI to provide modern news services to meet the needs of city life and to benefit passengers travelling by BTS.

APEC 2022 Thailand has been promoted to educate the public throughout the year 2022. The summit will take place from November 18-19.

Thailand previously hosted Apec in 1992 and 2003. This year the Thai government and related agencies want the public to know the background of the important event and the importance of APEC as being involved in various aspects to influence people's lives?

The Nation is a major English language media of Thailand, has served to provide information about Thailand to the world community for over five decades.

The media outlet has been well recognized for its quality, the variety of news coverage, and impartiality. The Nation has realized the importance of APEC Summit and believed in the opportunity with VGI in expanding media and news services in English language to multiple channels, said Adisak Limparungpatanakit, consultant of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited