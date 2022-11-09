Major Norwegian marketing campaign plans to tickle Thai palate for seafood

Asbjorn Warvik Rortveit, NSC director for Southeast Asia, told a press conference on Wednesday that the campaign also aims to introduce Norway as a high-quality and sustainable seafood nation.

"This is the biggest campaign we have ever launched in the Thailand market," Rortveit stated.

He noted that the sales of salmon this year has enabled them to secure a budget for a marketing campaign that would help raise awareness among the Thai public about the innovation, technology, and sustainability of aquaculture in Norway.

He said the campaign was being launched in Thailand as the country has the highest salmon consumption in Southeast Asia, followed by Vietnam and Singapore.

An NSC report showed a record total value of 446 billion baht in the total value of Norwegian seafood exports worldwide from January to October 2022. This represents a 14% increase of 54 billion baht over the same period in 2021, equivalent to 37 million meals per day or 25,000 meals per minute.

Thailand saw a 6% increase in volume, totalling 16,100 tons, and a 55% increase in value, amounting to 5.4 billion baht.

The most significant increase has been in fjord trout, where Thailand has become the second-largest export market behind the United States, with a 51% increase in volume totalling 6,600 tons and a 114% increase in value totalling 2.2 billion baht. Norwegian saba has seen a 23% increase in volume this year, totalling 9,400 tons.

"We see a lot of potential for growth here. Although the increase in salmon prices due to logistics costs and inflation will lower the amount, the demand for salmon and other Norwegian seafood remains positive," said Rortveit.