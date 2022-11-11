Amazon Global Selling offers Thai SMEs new expansion opportunities

The aim is to help Thai companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to establish a foothold in foreign markets.

Anand Palit, Southeast Asia head of Amazon Global Selling, said the opportunity to “capture a piece of the international e-commerce pie is ripe” and Thai businesses should seize it now.

“There are enormous opportunities internationally, and Amazon provides the tools and services that can help Thai businesses lay the groundwork to accelerate their brand sales to the rest of the world,” Palit said.

He added that many Thailand-made products like health items, wooden toys, jewellery and clothes are already very popular in the US and Europe.

Hence, he said, Thai businesses must overcome their fear and take action to expand internationally.

“Our strategy to help Thai businesses succeed is to introduce tools, resources and ramp up support to power independent entrepreneurs to dream big and make Amazon the best place to grow their brands,” Palit added.

He stated that Amazon was working on deepening collaborations across sectors to foster even greater success for Thai businesses.

For instance, he said, to help new businesses get started, Amazon is offering incentives worth up to US$50,000, including Fulfilment by Amazon and advertising credits.