SET suspends More Return stocks over irregularities

The SET put an SP (suspension) mark on the MORE stock sign and suspended trading until investors are provided with comprehensive and accurate information from all sides concerned.

The SET said it noticed irregularities on November 10 when trading in MORE stocks rose to more than 7.14 billion baht – the highest in both SET and MAI (Market for Alternative Investment).

On November 10, MORE stocks opened at 2.90 baht, up 4.3% from its closing price the day before. After the high opening, the price of MORE stocks dropped to the floor.