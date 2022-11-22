Amlo freezes THB5.3bn in assets of alleged MORE stock manipulator

Amlo said it froze the assets of Apimuk Bamrungwong and 24 other suspects and is seeking legal action against them over alleged money laundering.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) last week suspended trading in MORE stock at the request of brokers after a major buyer defaulted on payment for 1.5 billion shares worth 4.4 billion baht.

An investigation then found that Apimuk and 24 of his alleged accomplices had lodged purchase orders with their broker to buy 1.5 billion shares at 2.90 baht on November 10 – after the MORE stock closed at 2.79 baht on November 9.