How Jubilee Diamond is using personal digital touch to sparkle in economic gloom

Unyarat Pornprakit, CEO of SET-listed Jubilee Enterprise, the mother company of Thailand's leading jewellery brand Jubilee Diamond, told a press conference on Monday that data combined with artificial intelligence (AI) is helping the company meet the individual needs of clients.

"It assists our designers and marketing teams in predicting what type of design they prefer or which promotion we should use for each customer segment," Unyarat explained.

She also highlighted the importance of data digitization, stating that it allowed her brands to respond quickly during crises like the Covid-19 pandemic.

After closing all nationwide stores and counters in 2020, Jubilee launched its online channel within five days.

Currently, data digitalization is sustaining the growth of Jubilee Diamond, Unyarat revealed. The internet is now the main platform for engagement with customers.

"We now know in real time whether or not customers are satisfied with our products and services. If not, we are alerted and can correct it quickly," she said.