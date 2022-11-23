Grab launches post-paid option for consumers to pay for services with single bill

Worachat Luxkanalode, country head of Grab Thailand, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the objective of this facility is to provide more payment options for all Grab services in one single bill.

Beginning next month, this post-paid service will provide Grab users with enhanced flexibility, seamless experience and extra benefits across mobility as well as deliveries of food, parcel, and on-demand everyday goods, he said.

"To provide a better experience to our users, we have introduced ‘PayLater by Grab’, starting with the launch of the post-paid service to enable Grab users to pay for all services in one single bill each month,” Worachat said.

The move follows the increasing popularity of digital commerce in the past few years, which have given rise to new digital financial services that can better serve customers' needs.