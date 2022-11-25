Michelin awards 189 Thai eateries its 2023 Bib Gourmand label

Of the winners, 53 were first-time entries, while six were upped a level.

“I’m honoured to convey my warmest and heartfelt congratulations to all entries as well as award-winning chefs and personalities in this latest edition of Michelin Guide Thailand,” Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

“Their dedication to raising the bar in Thailand's culinary world contributes to the country's growing reputation as a premier dining destination.”,He added.

The government has been promoting Thai cuisine as a “soft power” to boost the country’s appeal and increase revenue.

Of the Bib Gourmand label winners, 82 are in the Greater Bangkok area, 13 in Ayutthaya, 27 in Chiang Mai, 23 in Phuket, 11 in Phang Nga, nine in Korat, six in Ubon Ratchathani, seven in Udon Thani and 11 in Khon Kaen.

The criteria for the recognition are the quality of ingredients used, taste and creativity in cooking. Value for money, consistency in taste and uniqueness are also taken into account.

Read more about the winners on the Michelin Guide website guide.michelin.com/th/en.