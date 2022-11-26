Bt600m to fresh up Central Department Store to highlight the “Boundless Playground” Concept
Transforming into an all-time landmark and complete lifestyle destination tailored to all lifestyles across generations
Bangkok, November 25, 2022 — Central Department Store, operated by Central Retail, has announced a festive-season surprise by unveiling “CENTRAL LADPRAO THE NEW LOOK.”
The new all-around revamp will help the retailer transformed the Ladprao’s 40-year-old legendary mall into the “all-time landmark and complete lifestyle destination” under the “Boundless Playground” concept.
A total area of 50,000 square meters include the area of Supersports, B2S and PowerBuy. cementing its position as the leading omnichannel retailer offering the best for diverse lifestyles across generations.
The zones that were revamped include Beauty, Fashion, Luxe Galerie, Home, My Little World, and Living House. The store is also organizing fun activities and special promotions during the grand reveal celebration.
Mr. Olivier Bron, Chief Executive Officer — Central Department Store, under Central Retail, said “From the very first day, Central Department Store never stopped innovating and exploring new ways to create the best shopping experience for our valued customers.
Central Ladprao has been the go-to shopping destination for not only people living in the Ladprao area but for all Bangkokians since 1983. With a 600 million Baht investment, the store has been given a huge revamp and zone expansion to unlock the store’s full potential to serve customers across all demographics, including the younger generation and the workforce with high-purchasing power.
Central Ladprao ranks second among the branches with the most customers in the wealth category, with around 50,000 wealthy clients, trailing behind Central Chidlom. This wealthy group generated over 40% of sales for the branch (as of October 2022).
Strategically located at the important train hub, the re-imagined Central Ladprao will offer the most compressive range of products and services. We expect a 35% surge in traffic and 40% growth in sales, compared to the same time last year.”
Experience "CENTRAL LADPRAO THE NEW LOOK" at Central Ladprao and shop on-the-go with Central’s omnichannel platform, including the 24/7 shopping experience at Central App, chat and shop with a personal shopping assistant at Central Chat & Shop via Line @Centralofficial, Central Facebook Inbox and Facebook Live at Facebook: Central Department Store, or talk to your on-demand Personal Shopper who will facilitate, and inform you of, all the privileges and promotions at 1425.