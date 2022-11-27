The Parents: Bangkok’s hub for elderly care to be ready in 2024

Soonthree Chanlongbutra, TM’s CEO, said The Parents is being built on a 4-rai (0.64 hectares) plot in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district and comprises three parts:

• Nursing School: Set up in May this year, the school aims to produce nurses for hospitals and elderly care centres. The nurses will also be trained to take care of the elderly at their homes.

• Nursing Home: Opened on November 5, the nursing home provides care for seniors with special needs. It also provides seniors with a chance to socialise.

• Hospital: The hospital focuses on treating and rehabilitating patients, ranging from the disabled to pregnant women. It is expected to be opened in the second quarter of 2024.