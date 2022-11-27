The Parents: Bangkok’s hub for elderly care to be ready in 2024
"The Parents", a healthcare hub for the elderly, should be completely ready by the second quarter of 2024, the project operator Techno Medical (TM) said.
Soonthree Chanlongbutra, TM’s CEO, said The Parents is being built on a 4-rai (0.64 hectares) plot in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district and comprises three parts:
• Nursing School: Set up in May this year, the school aims to produce nurses for hospitals and elderly care centres. The nurses will also be trained to take care of the elderly at their homes.
• Nursing Home: Opened on November 5, the nursing home provides care for seniors with special needs. It also provides seniors with a chance to socialise.
• Hospital: The hospital focuses on treating and rehabilitating patients, ranging from the disabled to pregnant women. It is expected to be opened in the second quarter of 2024.
"Once the entire project is completed, it will become a healthcare hub for senior citizens in the East of Bangkok,” she said, adding that TM plans to provide elderly care services across the capital.
She said the business of elderly care is expected to grow further as Thailand is an ageing society, adding that TM is also expanding its reach online via Facebook and YouTube. In addition, she said, the company is providing medical supplies via online vendors like Lazada and Shopee.
Soonthree added that TM is waiting for an okay from the Thai Food and Drug Administration to sell food supplements under the “TM Herb” brand, adding that the company was ready to launch this business as soon as it gets permission.
“We believe this expansion will help the company grow significantly,” she said.
