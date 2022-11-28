Techsauce cooks up new strategy to incubate new start-ups

The objective is to be part of an ecosystem that seeds start-ups and turns them into engines to drive the Thai economy.

Oranuch Lerdsuwankij, co-founder and CEO of Techsauce Media, said the project was launched after the company realised that funding was the most difficult issue for most start-ups.

As per the Techsauce Start-up Directory, Thai start-ups attracted less investment this year compared to 2021, even though the total value of investments in 2022 had been pushed up by one huge deal.

Data shows that most venture capitalists prefer to invest in start-ups that have grown to some extent instead of those in their early stages.

“This trend is bad for Thailand in the long run,” Oranuch said. “As a tech ecosystem builder, Techsauce has established the Thailand Accelerator project to help start-ups in Thailand and Southeast Asia raise funds and grow their businesses sustainably by using our resources and a global network built over a decade.”

Charle Charoenphan, Thailand Accelerator's programme director, said the accelerator is one of the key cogs for building an ecosystem of young entrepreneurs across the world. This ecosystem, he said, will help them grow faster in terms of customer base and revenue.

Start-ups interested in joining the accelerator program should be prepared to expand their market in Southeast Asia and already have products or services available. The start-up should also be in the Seed or Pre-Series-A funding stage.

Batch 1 of the project focuses on four business groups: impact and climate, tech, Software as a Service (SaaS), and AI and machine learning technology.