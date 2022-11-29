Researchers laud Thailand's potential in becoming regional EV hub

Thailand’s potential was unveiled on Tuesday at the release of Arthur D Little (ADL)’s report “Unleashing Thailand’s Electric Mobility Potential”.

This report comes after the 15 countries were ranked in ADL’s annual Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index (GEMRIX 2022).

Andreas Schlosser, ADL partner and global chief of the automotive department, told the press that electric vehicles were fast becoming popular with overall usage rising over the past two years.

“Thailand is also well prepared for EVs in terms of market, users, infrastructure, and government,” he said.

However, he pointed out, that though the Thai EV market is growing thanks to government policies and moves to attract investment, there are still many challenges it must address to maintain competitiveness.

Hirotaka Uchida, chief of ADL operations in Thailand, said the development of an EV industry is critical for Thailand to maintain its position as the “Automotive Hub of Asia”, and to do that, the government needs to build a stronger EV charging infrastructure and encourage more start-ups to join the EV ecosystem.

He said Thailand lags behind Indonesia in terms of lithium battery production and cannot compete with Vietnam when it comes to funding.

However, he said, Thailand can benefit from its strong foreign allies like China and Japan, which will help the Thai EV industry grow exponentially.

Besides, Thailand’s experience as an internal combustion engine manufacturer has also helped with its transition to becoming an EV engine producer.