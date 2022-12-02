Guardian Glass celebrates 30th anniversary, launches latest brand ambassador "Amanda Charlene Obdam"
Guardian Glass, the leader in quality glasses, magnificently organized its 30th anniversary celebration with the launch of its latest brand ambassador "Amanda Charlene Obdam", Miss Universe Thailand 2020, and commercial of Guardian Glass Asia Pacific.
Sasha Klengel, Asia Pacific Director of Sales, said that this 30th anniversary celebration was an opportunity to start a new step we have never done before. It was attended and participated by a large number of customers, influencers, architects, and important people in the glass industry. On this occasion, we had both a celebration and a policy announcement for Guardian Glass Asia Pacific to set growth targets for the next year along with launching our latest commercial and brand ambassador "Amanda Charlene Obdam" to expand the brand awareness and reach more customer groups by aiming to enter the market with full force in 2023, including the Greatest Appreciation award given to Guardian Asia Pacific's key dealers who have been accompanying together on the journey to success.
During the past 30 years when Guardian Glass has been operating its business in Thailand and Asia Pacific, the direction in our glass market has been growing more and more all along, including an expansion of our production factory in Rayong and a relocation of our office to Emporium Building to support the growth of the company. In addition, for the production of products, there has been continuous development of various quality glass designs, such as mirrors, clear glasses, and green glasses, along with the development of adding value to glasses to be used as a further material in other workpieces, such as glasses used in automotive parts or electrical appliances.
Moreover, Guardian Glass has also been paying its attention to both business development and environmental maintenance in terms of product production and development. There has been a development of glasses that can reduce energy consumption in the buildings and waste generation from energy use in the buildings, which is considered a very good way to reduce the destruction of the environment.
Considering the past growth, the ratio of domestic sales to exports has been 50:50. On average, the main customers are modern traders, glass processing plants and manufacturers of windows and doors, automotive glass parts and refrigerators etc. With a customer base that has been constantly increasing and accepting the quality of Guardian Glass products for a long time, we have set a strategy to increase our market share even more in 2023. In addition, there is a plan to focus on introducing new products that meet the needs, creating convenience for customers to further use these products, and building brand awareness to be more widely remembered.
This 30th anniversary celebration is the first time where Guardian Glass Asia Pacific launched its commercial of Guardian Glass Asia Pacific and brand ambassador "Amanda Charlene Obdam" to further expand the brand to be widely known by presenting a modern brand image and creating an outstanding character both in terms of technology, innovation, and personalities that match consumer groups.
Sasha Klengel concluded that for the past 30 years, we would like to thank you for every support that has enabled us to grow, including support from the government, business partners, and all customers. We hope that we will continue to receive support like this, along with the development that we intend to be a part that will make the glass industry in Thailand and Asia Pacific stronger.
Guardian Glass is a manufacturer and innovator of quality glasses with the limitless potential of amazing materials who has been in the hearts of Thai consumers for more than 30 years. Those interested can obtain more information at www.guardianglass.com.