Sizzler alters strategy to cater to customers' hunger for premium experience

Kreetakorn Siriatha, chief of financial and strategy officer, The Minor Food Group Pcl, Sizzler's parent company, told a press conference on Tuesday that specialty is a food trend for 2023.

There is a demand for premium foods that make consumers feel special, he explained. For example, some people now prefer to drink specialty coffee rather than plain coffee.

The new strategic plan is being implemented as the dine-in restaurant industry continues to recover from the post-Covid era, where competition is fierce. Many players are working hard to win over consumers' hearts in order to win over their loyalty, while newcomers are entering the market with new and amazing concepts.

"As a result, the industry has become extremely diverse. Though it is beneficial for customers to have more options, we must transform ourselves as quickly as their demand changes in order to stay on top of our customers' minds," Kreetakorn elaborated.

He pointed out that Covid has altered consumer behaviour. Aside from being concerned about healthy food and its safety, they want something premium and unique that will add value to their experience.

That is why, in addition to introducing new recipes with imported ingredients for a limited time in each season, Sizzler plans to open a dozen new branches in Bangkok's suburbs and large provinces while renovating stores with more space and green colour tone under the Healthy Food Happy Mood concept.