Thailand’s automakers offering staff up to 8-month bonus for New Year
Major automobile manufacturers in Thailand have announced impressive New Year bonuses for employees after profits grew amid the recovery from Covid-19.
A survey by Thansettakij found that large automakers are offering bonuses of several months pay plus special allowances in line with sales growth.
The first 10 months saw 698,000 vehicles sold in Thailand, up 17.1% from the same period last year.
Automakers are offering the following bonuses:
- Isuzu Motors (Thailand): 8-month bonus plus special allowance of 27,000 baht
- Toyota Motors (Thailand): 7.5-month bonus plus special allowance of 34,000 and allowance to mark 60th anniversary of 16,000 baht
- Honda Automobile (Thailand): 5.4-month bonus plus special allowance of 50,000 baht.
Thansettakij also found that major suppliers of parts to automakers are also paying their workers high bonuses:
- Denso (Thailand) Co Ltd: 7.4-month bonus plus special allowance of 32,500 baht
- Yokohama Tyre Manufacturing: 5-month bonus plus special allowance of 25,000 baht.
Major industrial manufacturers that have followed suit include:
- Daikin Industries (Thailand): 7.2-month bonus plus 23,700-baht special allowance and 4.8% salary increase
- Thai Union Group Plc: Considering 1- to 2.5-month bonuses
Thansettakij has also surveyed the following hotels for their bonus policy this year:
- Oakwood Residence: 9,018 baht
- Ibis Bangkok Riverside: 15,186 baht
- Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok: 26,218 baht
- U Sathorn Bangkok: 16,832 baht
- Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit: 22,243 baht
- Mercure Samui Chaweng Tana: 8,696 baht
- Mandarin Hotel: 34,000 baht