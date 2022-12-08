Thailand’s automakers offering staff up to 8-month bonus for New Year

A survey by Thansettakij found that large automakers are offering bonuses of several months pay plus special allowances in line with sales growth.

The first 10 months saw 698,000 vehicles sold in Thailand, up 17.1% from the same period last year.

Automakers are offering the following bonuses:

- Isuzu Motors (Thailand): 8-month bonus plus special allowance of 27,000 baht

- Toyota Motors (Thailand): 7.5-month bonus plus special allowance of 34,000 and allowance to mark 60th anniversary of 16,000 baht

- Honda Automobile (Thailand): 5.4-month bonus plus special allowance of 50,000 baht.