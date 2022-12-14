Thai Airways is recruiting 1,000 workers for Suvarnabhumi

Suvadhana admitted that it took more than 30 minutes to handle one flight’s luggage at Suvarnabhumi airport earlier this year and that some flights were delayed due to slow luggage handling.

He said the carrier realises this is an issue and is recruiting more staff to deal with it. About 1,000 positions are open at the carrier’s Suvarnabhumi operations. These are positions for ground services, including baggage handlers, drivers of vehicles in the airport, and kitchen staff, he said.

“THAI is recruiting employees to fill ground positions to meet the rising number of passengers,” Suvadhana said, adding: “The new recruits will have to undergo training for four or five weeks in line with the regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.”