Thai Oil names Bandhit Thamprajamchit as new CEO and president

Bandhit will succeed acting CEO Noppadol Pinsupa who has submitted his resignation, effective from January 1.

After graduating as a Bachelor of Engineering from Chulalongkorn University and a Master in Advanced Chemical Engineering from Imperial College, University of London, UK, Bandhit joined TOP in 1991 as a technologist.

From 1997-2002, he represented TOP as an adviser for Shell Global Solutions International BV, providing consulting services to leading oil refineries in the Netherlands, France, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Singapore, Brunei and Thailand. Since 2002 he has been working as Thai Oil’s senior vice president for hydrocarbon.

TOP also notified the SET it has appointed Sompop Pattanariyankool as a member of the Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, replacing Prasert Sinsukprasert who had resigned on December 20.