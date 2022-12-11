Thai oil traders can now dip into national reserves to meet rising demand for diesel

Nanthika Thangsupanich, director-general of the Energy Business Department, said on Sunday that the consumption of diesel will be high until the end of February due to the high tourism season and harvest season.

She said the consumption is higher than expected because the economy is picking up, which she said is leading to this crunch.

Hence, Nanthika said, the department will exempt oil traders from having to reserve oil from now until the end of February, and they will be allowed to take out 70% of the reserves until January 31.