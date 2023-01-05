Leasing and renewable energy firms launch JV to promote solar rooftops

The joint venture, Saksiam TC Energy Co Ltd, will have a registered capital of 50 million baht, with SAK and TC Renewable Energy Co Ltd holding 35% and 65%, respectively. This joint venture is scheduled to launch in January 2023.

Siwaphong Boonsalee, SAK's managing director, said at a press conference on Thursday that the joint venture is a significant step in expanding the service of providing loans for the installation of solar rooftop systems at residential properties, and supporting the public’s access to solar power as a clean and widely available source of energy.

He said the decision was made after SAK saw the potential for growth of the solar rooftop installation business in the future because of the government's policy to promote the use of clean energy in the business and household sectors.

Furthermore, as the system has already proved effective in lowering electricity bills, the demand for solar rooftop from households is increasing.

According to TTB Analytics, the solar rooftop market in Thailand is expected to grow at 22% per year, reaching 6.7 billion baht by 2025.

However, Siwaphong pointed out that one of the biggest challenges for installing solar rooftop panels right now is a lack of funds.

"The cost of installation is approximately 200 thousand baht, which is quite high. So, after partnering with TC Renewable Energy, SAK will provide an eight-year soft loan with a low interest rate for households, particularly upcountry, to have their own solar rooftop," he said.