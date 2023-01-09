Thai AirAsia Takes “Most On-Time Airline in Asia Pacific” Honor for 2022

Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia said:"For Thai AirAsia, on-time performance is a mark of quality service that is difficult to imitate as it requires a strong foundation of management, an efficient team and a genuine determination to always be improving and delivering an on-time experience to customers. Thai AirAsia sees on-time performance as second only to its top priority of safety and even established an On-Time Performance Development and Management committee to keep it the most on-time airline, an attribute that has distinguished the carrier.

Chatupong Hongwiset, Head of Ramp and Ground Service Equipment and Chair of the On-Time Performance Development and Management Committee, explained that service quality sets AirAsia apart from other low-cost airlines. The carrier works diligently to serve passengers efficiently and with the utmost safety.

Being named Most On-Time Airline in Asia Pacific and a Top 3 Low-Cost Airline for On-Time Performance in the World by Cirium again is such an honour and will drive AirAsia to continue with its effort to constantly better its service to passengers.