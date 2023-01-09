Thai AirAsia Takes “Most On-Time Airline in Asia Pacific” Honor for 2022
Thai AirAsia has reaffirmed its position as the leading carrier for on-time performance with the latest recognition for the best on-time performance.
Recognized for its top-notch on-time service, the airline has been ranked as the Most On-Time Airline in Asia Pacific and further, as the Top 3 Low-Cost Airline for On-Time Performance in the World, after producing an on-time performance rate of 91.56 % based on data collected in 2022 by Cirium, a leading global aviation and travel data and analytics firm.
Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia said:"For Thai AirAsia, on-time performance is a mark of quality service that is difficult to imitate as it requires a strong foundation of management, an efficient team and a genuine determination to always be improving and delivering an on-time experience to customers. Thai AirAsia sees on-time performance as second only to its top priority of safety and even established an On-Time Performance Development and Management committee to keep it the most on-time airline, an attribute that has distinguished the carrier.
Chatupong Hongwiset, Head of Ramp and Ground Service Equipment and Chair of the On-Time Performance Development and Management Committee, explained that service quality sets AirAsia apart from other low-cost airlines. The carrier works diligently to serve passengers efficiently and with the utmost safety.
Being named Most On-Time Airline in Asia Pacific and a Top 3 Low-Cost Airline for On-Time Performance in the World by Cirium again is such an honour and will drive AirAsia to continue with its effort to constantly better its service to passengers.
“On-time performance has bolstered Thai AirAsia’s image and these recognitions are a mark of our success. This achievement will only drive us towards better performance and efficiency, ” Chatupong said.
Thai AirAsia has consistently been recognized for its on-time service, placing among the top 3 on-time airlines in the world in the low-cost carrier category in 2021 with an on-time performance rate of 97.47 %, as assessed by Cirium, placing among the top 3 on-time airlines in the world in 2019 as assessed by OAG Aviation Worldwide and ranking No. 1 for on-time performance in the world in 2013 according to Flighstats.
AirAsia’s world-class standards have also brought it the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline award for 13 consecutive years (2009-2022) as named by Skytrax, along with many other accolades.