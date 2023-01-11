ONESIAM celebrates Lunar New Year with "ONESIAM Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2023"
Starting the Year of Rabbit off with series of enticing shopper campaigns
ONESIAM, a synergy of global destinations in the heart of Bangkok - including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, kicks off the year of Golden Rabbit with series of enticing shopper campaigns. ONESIAM Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2023 campaign will run from 18 January to 19 February 2023, with the goal to boost public spending and stimulate in the economy. The campaign features series of events, as well as magnificent Chinese New Year decorations to welcome local shoppers and international visitors. Initiatives to welcome Chinese tourists is also in the works. The Lunar New Year celebration will be under health safety standard.
Mrs Saruntorn Asaves, Head of Shopping Center Business Division, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said “The retail and shopping center industries are off to a fantastic start in the first quarter of 2023. Factors boosting the business include China loosening regulations, which have drawn Chinese visitors to Thailand since the beginning of this year, and increasing numbers of Chinese tourist are expected. Furthermore, the Chinese New Year, an important event that generate high spending, is in January this year, while February is Valentine's Day festival; the consumer mood is likely to be more vibrant than in the past three years during the COVID scenario. The government's Shop Dee Mee Kuen (shopping with refunds) initiative between January 1 and February 15 this year will also help boost spending and circulate in the economy. ONESIAM has in store a full-fledged marketing promotions activities and events, with a budget of more than 500 million baht for the first quarter of 2023.”
For this coming Chinese New Year, ONESIAM including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, has created a campaign ONESIAM Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2023 to welcome Thai shoppers, Thai people of Chinese descent, and tourists from around the world. It comprises a big Chinese New Year celebration to honor the Year of the Golden Rabbit, as well as attractive deals from participating brands to bring joy to everyone in the family.
Several Chinese New Year deals await, for shopping or dining at ONESIAM including Siam Paragon, Siam Center, or Siam Discovery between 18 January to 19 February 2023. Under "Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2023," simply shop to receive VIZ Coins and gifts worth more than 5 million baht. Shoppers at Siam Paragon may earn up to 500 VIZ Coins, Siam Discovery can earn up to 400 VIZ Coins, and Siam Center can earn up to 200 VIZ Coins.
During the campaign, shoppers will also enjoy 16% cash back from participating credit cards, promotions from participating restaurants, special Lunar New Year menus, special-price dishes or complimentary menus. Specially on 20-22 January 2023, for "Lucky Day Lucky Deal Chinese New Year 2023" shoppers at Siam Paragon may earn up to 1,000 VIZ Coins and get a 1,000-baht gift voucher and shoppers at Siam Center and Siam Discovery can receive up to 500 VIZ Coins. Terms and conditions apply.
Mrs Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit, of Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd., said, “Chinese New Year has always been a grand celebration at Siam Paragon and this year is no exception. We are hosting a series of celebrations under the theme of “The Grand Celebration of Golden Prosperity” including a spectacular Chinese dance performance called ‘Zhi Ci Qing Lu’ (Indigo Green Mountain), which tells a story of is one of the top ten Chinese painting masterpieces, ‘Qian Li Jiang Shan Tu’ (The View of Mountains and Thousand Miles River). This show emanates stunning elegance with its delicate dance poses as if dancers from the Song Dynasty has reemerged before the eyes. There is also a magnificent lion and dragon dance performance. Additional highlights include a gathering of Thailand's and Chinese top celebrities and artists between 20-22 January 2023. Siam Paragon has also beautifully decorated with the Golden Rabbit installation artwork. The golden bunny denotes life and energy, and believed to bring success, wealth, happiness and joy.”
Siam Center The Ideaopolis will be packed with inspiring Chinese New Year celebration. Featured is graffiti street-style art decoration by famed artist Chanida Voraphitak of Cuscus the Cuckoos. Siam Center’s Idea Avenue will feature an instagrammable art decoration as well as activities that visitors can celebrate Chinese New Year in style. Siam Discovery The Exploratorium will indulge shoppers with the latest Spring/Summer 2023 collections from selected popular brands across the world.
All participating ONESIAM shopping malls have introduced a special promotion called "Shop Dee Mee Kuen, Shop Ploen Gern Kum" (Shopping with refunds: The more you shop, the more you save!) from today and February 15, 2023 for Thai customers who want to enjoy the benefits of the government’s Shop Dee Mee Kuen scheme. Simply present a full tax invoice of 10,000 baht or more spending and get 800 VIZ Coins (Siam Paragon limits 800 prizes, Siam Center limits 400 prizes and Siam Discovery limits 400 prizes throughout the campaign). 1 VIZ Coin is worth 1 baht and can be used at participating shop in ONESIAM or through the ONESIAM SuperApp. For more information, please contact the redemption counters.
Celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Golden Rabbit, be a part to stimulate the economy and enjoy value for money promotion with the ONESIAM Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2023 campaign, between 18 January to 19 February 2023 at Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery. Call 02-610-8000 for additional details.