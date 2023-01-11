ONESIAM celebrates Lunar New Year with "ONESIAM Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2023"

Mrs Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Head of Business Unit, of Siam Paragon Development Co., Ltd., said, “Chinese New Year has always been a grand celebration at Siam Paragon and this year is no exception. We are hosting a series of celebrations under the theme of “The Grand Celebration of Golden Prosperity” including a spectacular Chinese dance performance called ‘Zhi Ci Qing Lu’ (Indigo Green Mountain), which tells a story of is one of the top ten Chinese painting masterpieces, ‘Qian Li Jiang Shan Tu’ (The View of Mountains and Thousand Miles River). This show emanates stunning elegance with its delicate dance poses as if dancers from the Song Dynasty has reemerged before the eyes. There is also a magnificent lion and dragon dance performance. Additional highlights include a gathering of Thailand's and Chinese top celebrities and artists between 20-22 January 2023. Siam Paragon has also beautifully decorated with the Golden Rabbit installation artwork. The golden bunny denotes life and energy, and believed to bring success, wealth, happiness and joy.”

Siam Center The Ideaopolis will be packed with inspiring Chinese New Year celebration. Featured is graffiti street-style art decoration by famed artist Chanida Voraphitak of Cuscus the Cuckoos. Siam Center’s Idea Avenue will feature an instagrammable art decoration as well as activities that visitors can celebrate Chinese New Year in style. Siam Discovery The Exploratorium will indulge shoppers with the latest Spring/Summer 2023 collections from selected popular brands across the world.

All participating ONESIAM shopping malls have introduced a special promotion called "Shop Dee Mee Kuen, Shop Ploen Gern Kum" (Shopping with refunds: The more you shop, the more you save!) from today and February 15, 2023 for Thai customers who want to enjoy the benefits of the government’s Shop Dee Mee Kuen scheme. Simply present a full tax invoice of 10,000 baht or more spending and get 800 VIZ Coins (Siam Paragon limits 800 prizes, Siam Center limits 400 prizes and Siam Discovery limits 400 prizes throughout the campaign). 1 VIZ Coin is worth 1 baht and can be used at participating shop in ONESIAM or through the ONESIAM SuperApp. For more information, please contact the redemption counters.

Celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Golden Rabbit, be a part to stimulate the economy and enjoy value for money promotion with the ONESIAM Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2023 campaign, between 18 January to 19 February 2023 at Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery. Call 02-610-8000 for additional details.