Bangchak to acquire ExxonMobil’s 66% stake in Esso Thailand

BCP Group chief executive officer and president, Chaiwat Kovavisarach, said the investment is “a step towards greater energy security, balancing our long-term strategy with energy affordability and sustainability”.

“I believe this transformational transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for BCP and for Thailand,” he said.

The transaction, which entails a 174 thousand of barrels per day (KBD) complex refinery, a network of distribution terminals, and over 700 service stations, will provide BCP with important catalysts for further growth and margin improvement.

“With a combined nameplate capacity of 294 KBD and a network of 2,100 service stations, the company would not only benefit from a complementary refining portfolio providing fuel supply security and optionality but would also be able to offer more comprehensive customer service through the enlarged footprint of service stations nationwide,” he said.