Grab Thailand signs up for government's tax rebate shopping scheme in Q1

Chantsuda Thananitayaudom, senior director, commercial and marketing, Grab Thailand, told a press release on Monday that the campaign would allow users to purchase everyday goods and request a full tax invoice request through the application for a tax rebate of up to 40,000 baht.

She said Grab Thailand wanted to become one of the forces in driving the Thai economy in early 2023 and to facilitate tax rebate benefits for users through purchases made through the GrabMart app.

Tops Market, Tops Fine Food, Tops Daily, J Gourmet, Lawson, FamilyMart, Betagro Deli, Betagro Shop, OfficeMate, B2S, Boots, Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Beautrium, Oriental Princess, and Karmakamet are among the 15 leading retailers who are part of the scheme, offering a range of over 80,000 product items.

She revealed that Grab is offering exclusive discounts of up to 200 baht for GrabMart shoppers when using the 'SHOPD' code on a minimum purchase of 600 baht on GrabMart.

Users interested in the “Shop Dee Mee Kuen 2023” tax rebate scheme via GrabMart can make a purchase between January 23 and February 15, 2023.